Rs 1 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized from Truck in Chhattisgarh

Police have seized ganja valued at around Rs 1 crore from a container truck in Chhattisgarh's Korba district and arrested its driver allegedly involved in the inter-state smuggling of the contraband, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the truck was intercepted near Sutarra-Rapakharra bridge on Bilaspur-Ambikpaur national highway under Katghora police station limits on Monday night, when it was heading to Uttar Pradesh from Odisha, Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

During checking of the truck, 500 kg of ganja (cannabis), kept in packets and valued at around Rs 1 crore, was found inside the vehicle, he said. The driver, identified as Rahul Gupta, who hails from Delhi, was arrested, the official said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, he added.