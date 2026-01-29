RRTS to Connect Warangal with Hyderabad

New Delhi: The Hyderabad-Warangal corridor is among the nearly 2,900 km of potential Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors that have been identified across major regional clusters in the country. This signals a push towards developing mega-regions as new engines of economic growth, the Economic Survey said.

With modest and predictable central support, the RRTS model could unlock high economic multipliers while strengthening regional connectivity, the survey said. Other proposed corridors include the one connecting Bengaluru with Mysuru, Tumakuru and Hosur and another one connecting Chennai with Vellore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

The survey said early accessibility estimates show major gains in jobs reachable within one hour. It said the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS had resulted in nearly 6.9 to 7.6 lakh opportunities becoming accessible for residents of Meerut and about one lakh for Sarai Kale Khan.