RRR Works: Don’t Dispossess Two Land Owners, HC Tells NHAI

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has refrained the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from dispossessing some owners of their land in the ongoing works of Hyderabad’s Regional Ring Road (RRR).



The court also issued notices to NHAI and revenue authorities seeking their contention on the complaints that the land acquisition procedure for RRR was violating rules and provisions under the NH Act and Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Relief and Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and not obtaining environmental clearance.



Justice Kaja Sarath was dealing with a petition filed by G. Sriram Reddy and Katta Arulappa challenging the land acquisition process for the construction of RRR’s northern portion. Sriram Reddy is set to own all his land in Survey No.s 375, 377 and 336 at Islampur village, Toopran mandal in Medak district. Arulappa owns land in Survey No. 263 of Pamulaparthi, Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district.



Gouraram Rajashekar Reddy, counsel for the petitioners, argued that there are large scale discrepancies in following the provisions of the NH Act. He said that as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, a rehabilitation and resettlement package must to be followed, before the publication of the notification.



The petitioners argued that the RRR project fell under Schedule 7 (f) highway; category ‘A’ of the environmental impact assessment (EIA), 2006. As per this, obtaining environmental clearance (EC) was mandatory for expressways exceeding 100 km, but the 3D notification was issued before obtaining environmental clearance.



Padma Rao Lakkaraju, standing counsel for NHAI, said that all procedures were being followed. He argued that the R&R package under the LA Act, 2013 may not apply to linear road projects. Justice Kaja Sharath posted the matter to June 14 for further hearing.