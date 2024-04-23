RPF’s prompt action helping passengers to retrieve leftover baggage

Hyderabad: Prompt action taken by the Railway Protection Force (PRF) is helping passengers to retrieve their leftover baggage while travelling in trains.



The swift action of Secunderabad Division Railway Protection Force (RPF) enabled the retrieval of leftover baggage worth Rs.11.61 lakh in 52 incidents so far in 2024. The baggage was later handed over to passengers under Operation Amanath, which brought goodwill boosting passenger confidence.

Officials said the operation conducted in compartments and railway premises underlines the alertness of the on duty staff and the motive of RPF to ensure a safe and secure environment for passengers to travel, enhancing the overall experience and confidence in the railway system.

On April 20, 2024, at about 11 pm, T. Ashok Singh, an Asst Sub-Inspector, Secunderabad Post while on duty received a complaint from security control that a passenger Ahameda, a resident of Lingampalli, left behind his luggage bag upon deboarding at Lingampally railway station, having traveled from Kalaburgi in train.

Singh along with his staff checked the berth number five in S6 coach and secured the bag, which was later handed over to the passenger.