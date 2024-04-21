RPF Cracks Whip on Touts Indulging in Illegal Sale of e-Tickets

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a person for allegedly indulging in illegal business of e-tickets and seized 20 e-tickets worth Rs.15,326.



A RPF team led by Bharathnagar Sub-Inspector B Balaji apprehended the person from Bharathnagar outpost. Under operation Upalabdh, the RPF launched a crackdown on illegal e-ticket business carried out by touts to cash in on summer rush.

The operation Upalabdh emphasizes on RPF's commitment to combat illegal business of railway e-tickets, ensuring that passengers are not cheated by these unauthorized persons

In 2024, the RPF Lingampally under operation Upalabdh had seized 123 railway e-tickets worth Rs.2.48 lakh in seven cases. It underscores a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities in the railway premises and the RPF urges the public to co-operate and report any suspicious activities through railway helpline number 139 to maintain a safe environment.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner RPF Secunderabad Debashmita C Banerjee stated that “As the demand for railway travel surges during summer season, operation Upalabdh reinforces a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal business of railway e-tickets, particularly within the railway network.”

Further, the RPF Secunderabad division has been continuously vigilant over illegal business of railway e-tickets and the special task force will continue the raids.