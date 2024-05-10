Royal scion questions how Odisha CM gave ticket to her brother-in-law despite domestic violence charge

BHUBANESWAR: Adrija Manjari Singh Deo, wife of Odisha’s BJD leader Arkesh Singh Deo who in the past had brought allegation of domestic violence against her in-laws, on Thursday questioned the candidature of her husband’s elder brother Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo in the Bolangir assembly seat.



“How could CM Naveen Patnaik give a Biju Janata Dal ticket to my husband’s family even though he knows all the three – husband, father-in-law A U Singhdeo and brother-in-law Kalikesh — together tortured me? Arkesh has been charge-sheeted in Dehradun,” she asked while addressing a press meet in Bolangir.

“The CM is working for the development and welfare of women. How a family that has done so many atrocities against a woman in their own house has been given a ticket by the BJD. The CM knows the torture on me,” she lamented.

“When I do not get justice, what would be happening to those who have suffered a similar fate? I will keep moving across Bolangir and narrate my ordeal before the people,” Adrija added.

When Arkesh was BJD’s MLA candidate from Bolangir and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo was the MP candidate in 2019, Adrija had campaigned for the royal family.

However, Adrija alleged that after her husband and brother-in-law lost the polls, her in-laws’ started torturing her. She had filed a complaint at Dehradun Police Station against her husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law.

Adrija also sought the help of the state government and the local Bolangir police in this matter.

Adrija Working on the Script of Congress Leader Narasingha Mishra: Arkesh

However, Arkesh Singh Deo said that Adrija is enacting the script written by veteran Congress leader Narasingha Mishra.

“The script has been written by Congress leader Narasingha Mishra for this film. Neither his lead actor nor his lead heroine is working well. Now Narasingha should write a new script and she (Adrija) should play a new role. There is a massive wave in favour of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bolangir and the situation of Congress is not good. Congress is going to lose in Kantabanji,” he said.