Rowdy-sheeters Execute Rs.50K Bond

DC Correspondent
6 Feb 2024 7:29 PM GMT
Rowdy-sheeters Execute Rs.50K Bond
City police chief Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: City police chief Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy directed rowdy-sheeters who were involved in criminal cases to execute a bond of `50,000 and provide with two sureties each, on a report submitted by the Banjara Hills police, for maintenance of peace in the city.

Those who executed the bonds were Syed Majeed, Mohd. Neymutullah, Mirza Haroon Baig (all from Banjara Hills PS), Syed Aijaz (Asifnagar). Syed Sajeed (Masab Tank PS), Sreenivasa Reddy said.

