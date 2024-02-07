Hyderabad: City police chief Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy directed rowdy-sheeters who were involved in criminal cases to execute a bond of `50,000 and provide with two sureties each, on a report submitted by the Banjara Hills police, for maintenance of peace in the city.

Those who executed the bonds were Syed Majeed, Mohd. Neymutullah, Mirza Haroon Baig (all from Banjara Hills PS), Syed Aijaz (Asifnagar). Syed Sajeed (Masab Tank PS), Sreenivasa Reddy said.