Rowdy Sheeter Slits Throat of Rival in Nandyal

Kurnool: A rowdy sheeter, in a drunken state, savagely slit the throat of his adversary and kicked him ferociously in broad daylight in Nandyal town on Wednesday.

Police said the main assailant was Chakali Madhuraj The victim was a local, Baba Fakruddin. The One Town police took four persons into custody, while Fakruddin was rushed to the Government General Hospital here for treatment.

The horrifying incident was captured on social media. It showed the drunken and unconscious victim being subjected to repeated attempts at suffocation by the gang with their legs pressed against his neck. They threatened the onlookers who attempted to intervene on the main road in the town limits.

Police said Chakali Madhuraj was a notorious rowdy from Bayata Peta. He was drinking liquor at Dharma wines near Pratap Theatre. An argument erupted with the bar staff over settling the bill. In a fit of rage, Chakali Madhuraj assaulted the bar staff Prashanth and Parthu with beer bottles. The bar staff ejected him from the premises.

Outside, he took on Baba Fakhruddin, with whom he had an old rivalry. Baba Fakhruddin retaliated, but Chakali Madhuraj attacked him with a beer bottle in front of a crowd at Srinivasa Junction.

Chakali Madhuraj attempted to use a manhole cover to hit his rival, but failing to dislodge it, he resorted to kicking Fakruddin on his head. Then, sitting on his chest, he kept delivering heavy blows on Fakhruddin.

Prashant and Parthu, who had also been involved in the altercation at the bar, were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Circle inspector Chalapathi confirmed the arrest of Chakali Madhi and three others involved in the attempted murder of Fakruddin.