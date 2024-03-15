Row Over Removal of Push Carts from Pithapuram Colony Road

Visakhapatnam: Petty traders in Visakhapatnam's Pithapuram Colony area are protesting against the GVMC’s attempt to remove their push carts (wheelbarrows) from the main road.

Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav lodged a complaint with the GVMC, citing traffic congestion caused by illegal retail business on both sides of the road leading to Mangapuram and Sivajipalem.

He said areas like Pithapuram Colony, Kalabharathi, Pithalavanipalem Andhra Bank and Sivajipalem are being affected.

Responding to the complaint, GVMC town planning staff reached the spot on with JCB machines on Thursday morning to remove the push carts. However, locals resisted the attempt. Ward YSRC leader Peethala Govind intervened and stopped the GVMC staff from further action.

The petty shop owners accused corporator Murthy Yadav of targeting their livelihood to benefit the big businesses on Kalabharathi Road. “We are willing to pay monthly fees to the authorities,” they said and threatened self-immolation if their carts are removed.

The shopkeepers questioned the need for action against the carts operating in the late afternoon hours and dismissed the argument that inconvenience was being caused to emergency vehicles to pass through the area due to haphazard parking by customers.

Peethala Murthy Yadav, in his letter to the GVMC, listed the traffic issues caused by the push carts and the illegal sale of liquor like Gutka. He requested the authorities to relocate the small traders to an alternative location where there would be no disruption to traffic flow.