Row over recital of Bhagavad Gita recital at police training schools in MP

Bhopal, Nov 7: A row has erupted over a recent directive by the Madhya Pradesh police to make the recruits at the state police training schools recite Bhagavad Gita with the Opposition Congress calling it ‘an attempt to radicalize the force’.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) (training) Raja Babu Singh has directed all the eight police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to make the trainee cops recite one chapter of Bhagvat Gita before their nightly meditation sessions.

The police officer stoutly defended the move saying that it would help the recruits immensely lead the path of righteousness in life.

“The month of Margashira (began on Thursday) is described as the month of Lord Krishna in the scriptures and hence, it is considered a holy month. The recruits should read one chapter of Bhagavad Gita, if possible, before their nightly meditation in this month”, the police officer told the media here.

The police officer had a few months ago sparked a debate when he instructed the recitation of Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas at the same institutions.

Opposition Congress on Friday slammed the move calling it an attempt to indoctrinate the cops with Hindutva ideology.

Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said that everyone has the right to follow his religion and the directive to make the recruits recite Bhagvat Gita amounts to radicalizing the force.

The ruling BJP has however dismissed such apprehension, saying that it will instill strong ethical values in the cops.

BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi has accused Congress of trying to politicize a cultural and philosophical exercise.