Row Erupts After Singer’s Vulgar Remarks Against CM’s Wife

Mumbai: A major controversy has erupted after singer Anjali Bharti made objectionable and derogatory remarks about Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during a public event.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Bharti’s comments — made while discussing the issue of rape — allegedly referred to Amruta Fadnavis in vulgar language.

Anjali Bharti, a self-styled rebellious singer, runs a YouTube channel titled ‘Didi Anjali Bharti’, which has around 5.75 lakh subscribers and over 1,500 videos. Many of her videos focus on Dr B R Ambedkar and social issues.

Leaders across political parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, condemned Bharti’s remarks as “filthy” and “offensive”.

State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said action would be initiated against Bharti. “While it is necessary to condemn incidents like rape, making a statement like ‘go ahead and rape’ is extremely wrong and shocking. How can someone make such a statement when society is fighting against crimes like rape? I have not yet heard the full video. However, after listening to it, we will gather detailed information regarding the exact intent behind the statement. The commission will send a notice to those who made such remarks,” she said.

Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said the organisers of the event also bore responsibility for ensuring that statements made during the programme remained within constitutional limits and upheld social responsibility.

“For one woman to use such language against another is anti-constitutional and a violation of human rights. Such statements are even more concerning as they indirectly encourage the insult of and violence against women,” Ms Gorhe said.

Maharashtra BJP women’s wing president Chitra Wagh also criticised Bharti and demanded strict action against her.

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar strongly condemned the remarks, calling the language used against Amruta Fadnavis “filthy and extremely offensive”.

Former minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut also condemned Bharti’s remarks. “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar advocated respect, self-esteem and equality for women throughout his life. Making personal remarks against any woman in the name of Dr Ambedkar’s ideology goes against his values. There may be political differences, but language that attacks the dignity of women will never be accepted,” he said.