Row Erupts After ‘Cosmology Expert’ With Political Links Held For Rape

MUMBAI: A self-proclaimed astrologer and “cosmology expert”, Ashok Kharat, was arrested by Nashik Police on Wednesday on rape charges, triggering a political storm in Maharashtra. The accused, who projected himself as a high-profile figure with access to influential leaders, was reportedly associated with politicians including deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, senior cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission Rupali Chakankar.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the ruling parties, remarking that “Maharashtra’s Epstein file has been opened.” Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has demanded strict action against Kharat.

Kharat, also known as “Captain”, was arrested following allegations of rape made by a 35-year-old woman. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station, after which the accused was taken into custody.

Sandeep Mitke, ACP (Crime Branch), Nashik city, said the victim approached the police on Tuesday night. “We have registered an FIR under Sections 64(1), 74, 352 and 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3(1) and 3(2) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. He was arrested the same night and produced before a court on Wednesday, which remanded him in police custody for six days,” Mr. Mitke said.

According to the police, the alleged offences took place over an extended period between November 1, 2022, and December 17, 2025, at an office located in Okas Properties in the Canada Corner area of Nashik.

A senior police officer said the 67-year-old accused allegedly posed as a godman claiming divine powers to gain the complainant’s trust. On the pretext of performing religious rituals and occult practices, he reportedly called her to his office, where he allegedly administered intoxicants through food and water and then hypnotised her. “He allegedly threatened the complainant with dire consequences, including harm to her husband, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her against her will. Based on these allegations, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” the official said.

Police have also seized several videos allegedly recorded secretly by the accused.

The arrest has intensified political pressure on Rupali Chakankar, who was seen performing “padyapujan” — a ritual involving the washing of feet — for Kharat in a video that has since gone viral. Vikas Lavande, spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), has demanded her resignation, citing her association with Kharat. He also questioned whether Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare would seek her resignation.

In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader and spokesperson Sushma Andhare alleged that Kharat faces multiple accusations of rape and sexual exploitation, adding that police have recovered 58 objectionable videos from a pen drive seized during the investigation.

Ms Andhare further claimed that former minister Deepak Kesarkar, NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare and Rupali Chakankar were among Kharat’s followers. She alleged that when earlier complaints of sexual exploitation surfaced, Chakankar used her position to pressure an organisation into issuing an apology, and that she had served as a director in an organisation established by Kharat.

Ms Andhare also questioned Chakankar’s continued presence in public office, referring to her association with the accused and her participation in personal events at his residence.

Responding to the Opposition’s demand for her resignation, Ms. Chakankar said: “Shivnika Sansthan Trust manages the Mahadev temple, where social programmes are occasionally held. Through such initiatives, many of us became associated with the trust’s activities, including several respected members of society. I have no knowledge of Kharat’s personal life or the allegations against him.”

Ms Chakankar added that she had full faith in the police investigation and said the inquiry would be conducted impartially.