Route Map of New Hyderabad Metro from Nagole to Chandrayanagutta

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director (MD) NVS Reddy revealed plans for a significant expansion, announcing the addition of 13 stations along a 14-kilometer stretch from Nagole to Chandrayangutta in the Shamshabad Airport metro lane.



The new stations, starting from Nagole, the stations will include Nagole Chowrasta, Alkapuri Chowrastha, Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar Junction, Sagar Ring Road, Mythri Nagar, Karmanghat, Champapet Road Junction, Owaisi Hospital, DRDO, Hafiz Babanagar, and Chandrayangutta.

Addressing the media, MD NVS Reddy outlined plans for a new Nagole Airport station (LB Nagar Lane), situated near the existing Nagole Station. To facilitate seamless connectivity between the two stations, a Skywalk project will be taken up, he said.

However, the expansion plans necessitate land acquisition, particularly due to existing flyovers between Nagole and Chandrayanagutta. MD NVS Reddy directed officials to make strategies for acquiring minimal private land and emphasized the importance of citizen and traffic police input in naming the stations.



