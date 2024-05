Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extended BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s judicial remand in the money-laundering aspect of the Delhi liquor scam case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested her on March 15. She made a virtual appearance from the Tihar Jail, where she is lodged. The court said that it would take up the matter related to the supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED on May 20.