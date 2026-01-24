Rourkela Plane Crash: Wreckage To Be Shifted To Bhubaneswar For Forensic Analysis

Bhubaneswar: The wreckage of the charter aircraft that crashed near Jalda in Odisha’s Rourkela on January 10 will be transported to Bhubaneswar on Monday for further technical examination, officials said on Friday.

Damaged components of the aircraft will be moved in two heavy-duty trucks under the supervision of aviation experts, as part of the ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident. A team of around 10 to 12 technical specialists has already reached the crash site and begun dismantling key sections of the aircraft for systematic transportation.

Officials said the operation is being carried out with extreme caution to ensure that vital forensic evidence is preserved during the shifting process. Each component is being carefully catalogued and loaded to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

According to sources, the aircraft’s technical parts will undergo detailed scrutiny in Bhubaneswar before select components—particularly the engine—are sent to Canada for specialised analysis by the manufacturer and independent experts. The aircraft’s black box had been dispatched earlier as part of the probe, officials confirmed.

The crash had triggered a high-level investigation by aviation authorities, with multiple agencies examining technical failure, human factors and environmental conditions that may have contributed to the mishap. The pilot, who sustained injuries in the accident, was recently discharged from hospital after treatment, as reported earlier.

Investigators said conclusions would be drawn only after the completion of the technical and forensic evaluation of the aircraft systems. “The sequence of events leading to the crash can be established only after all data and components are analysed,” an official said.