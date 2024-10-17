Rose springs from inside glass-cube: Magician Muthukad surprises crowd

Bhubaneswar: Illusionist Gopinath Muthukad on Thursday amazed a crowd in Bhubaneswar by making a rose spring from a glass cube, symbolising his message of breaking barriers for people with disabilities.



The performance was part of his ongoing all-India “Inclusive India” campaign, which promotes social inclusion for those with disabilities. Muthukad, who received the prestigious Merlin Award, emphasises that people with disabilities face physical, social, and emotional challenges, and his magic seeks to bridge these gaps by fostering awareness and empathy.

The magician’s Bhubaneswar show highlighted his mission to support the marginalized through magic, an art he believes can drive social reform. The performance tied into the goals of Magic Planet, a unique theme park in Kerala founded by Muthukad that showcases public art forms and street performers. Muthukad’s two-month tour, which began on October 6 from Kanyakumari and ends on December 3 in New Delhi, spans the length and breadth of India. Along the way, he has been spreading messages of national integration, equality, and anti-terrorism.

Muthukad's campaign, supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the ministry of social justice, involves 41 events across 36 locations, including collaborations with DEPwD’s regional centers. It started on World Cerebral Palsy Day and will conclude on the International Day for Persons with Disabilities. Throughout, Muthukad has been using magic to highlight the need for opportunities that showcase the talents of children with disabilities, boosting their confidence and self-esteem.

As the founder and executive director of the Different Art Centre (DAC), Muthukad has pioneered magic training for children with disabilities. His efforts have provided professional platforms for disabled performers, and his work continues to inspire and raise awareness about the importance of inclusion. The final event in New Delhi will feature government officials, ministers, and parliamentarians.