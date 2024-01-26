Roja, a Flower in Garden of Corruption: TD

Visakhapatnam: Telugu women state president Vangalapudi Anita slammed YSRC MLA and minister Roja. She said that Roja is a blooming flower in the garden of corruption. Anita stated at a news conference held at the district Telugu Desam headquarters on Thursday that Nagari residents are organising press conferences to protest Roja's corruption.

Anita claimed that Roja receives 20 lakh per month for Tirumala darshans. Anita sarcastically remarks that one could write a book titled "Roja: A Flower in the Garden of Corruption."

Anita accused Roja of joining YSRC for the sake of money. "Roja amassed many hundred crores in just nine months. She doesn't know what she's saying. Roja does not understand how the tourism department operates. Roja is a huge failure as a minister because she could not organise the Visakha Utsav in Vizag," Anita said.