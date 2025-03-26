Rohtak Man Burned Alive by House Owner Over Affair with Wife; Two Held

In a chilling case of abduction and murder, two men were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of Jagdeep, a yoga instructor, in Haryana's Rohtak. Police reported that Jagdeep was allegedly killed by his house owner, Hardeep, who was enraged over an affair between Jagdeep and his wife.

Jagdeep, a resident of Hardeep's house in Rohtak's Shivaji Colony, was reported missing two months ago, prompting a police investigation. He worked as a yoga instructor at Baba Mastnath University in the city. Following a detailed probe, police discovered Jagdeep's body buried in a deep pit in Dadri, located near Rohtak.

The investigation revealed that Jagdeep was abducted and kept in captivity before being brutally murdered. Hardeep and another accused, Dharampal, were arrested after police traced the location of the victim’s body. The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit in charge, Kuldeep Singh, confirmed the arrests and stated that the body was recovered on Monday. "The postmortem will be done today, and further investigation is underway," he said.

This tragic incident highlights the extreme consequences of a personal dispute, as the victim was allegedly tortured and burned alive by the perpetrators. Authorities are now working to piece together the details surrounding the murder and the events that led up to it. As of now, the case remains under investigation, with both accused individuals in police custody.