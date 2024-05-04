Rohit Vemula Case: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Assures Thorough Probe

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured a thorough investigation in to the Rohit Vemula’s death case after the family members met him on Saturday and sought justice.



It may be noted that hours after the police's closure report on Rohith Vemula's sucide case, Director General of Police (DGP), Ravi Gupta, alleged discrepancies with the report and said he would request the court's intervention in the case.

He also said he would request the magistrate to permit further investigations.

"As some doubts have been expressed by the mother and others of the deceased Rohit Vemula, it has been decided to conduct further investigation into the case. A petition will be filed in court requesting the magistrate to permit further investigation into the case," he said.

"The Investigation Officer in the case was Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, and the final closure report in the case was prepared last year before November 2023, based on the investigation conducted," the DGP said.

"We will find out if the investigation officer did not bring other information to the notice of the higher authorities," he said.

On Friday, the Telangana Police, in its closure report in the case, claimed Vemula was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his real caste would be discovered.