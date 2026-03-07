Rohit Pawar Slams ‘VIP Treatment’ For VSR Owner

Mumbai: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged that V.K. Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, was accorded ‘royal hospitality’ during police questioning related to the plane crash involving Ajit Pawar. Pawar questioned the perceived leniency, asking under whose ‘blessings’ Singh was being given such treatment.

In a post on social media, Rohit Pawar alleged that Singh arrived at the CID office around 11 am and was said to have been questioned for nearly eight hours, but claimed that much of that time was reportedly spent extending hospitality to him.

“At night, he was even escorted away like a guest in a police vehicle with black-tinted windows,” Pawar said, adding that suspicion had arisen over whether Singh was summoned for questioning or treated as a special guest.

Rohit Pawar said, “When V.K Singh appeared before the CID, he was surrounded by security guards. Singh was served breakfast and lunch at the CID office. He was even shown cricket matches. It is sad that someone is being given such VIP treatment. No matter how many curtains are put up to hide the truth, the sun of truth will definitely rise one day.”

Singh, whose company operated the Learjet 45 aircraft involved in the crash, was questioned for over seven hours at the CID office in Pune on Thursday. Officials said his statement was recorded and he was allowed to leave the office around 7.30 pm.

Rohit Pawar also said he will meet AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and leaders of the INDI bloc in Delhi urging them to raise in Parliament the issue of the January 28 plane crash that killed then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

“I am deeply saddened that the MLAs who went with Ajitdada (when the party split in July 2023) are not willing to take any stand. A probe must be conducted under Section 12. The fight will now be taken to Delhi. Tomorrow, I will meet Arvind Kejriwal and other INDI bloc leaders and urge them to raise this issue in Parliament,” he said.