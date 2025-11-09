Rohit Pawar Seeks Unbiased Probe in Pune Land Deal Involving Cousin Parth

Mumbai: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday urged for action “without bias” in the Pune land deal case involving his cousin Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He accused the BJP-led government of selective action, asking why alleged CIDCO land irregularities were ignored. Rohit also said the BJP would target the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) after the BMC polls. Ajit Pawar denied wrongdoing, saying the deal was scrapped and advised Parth to “learn from the episode”.

Rohit’s remarks came a day after NCP founder Sharad Pawar supported a thorough inquiry into the transaction linked to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth is a partner. The disputed sale of 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Vatan land to Amadea Enterprises is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities, including a stamp duty waiver and the transfer of public property to the firm.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has termed it a “serious issue” and ordered a probe. A six-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge has been directed to submit its report within a month.

Rohit, who is also NCP (SP) general secretary, said he had remained silent earlier due to ill health. He urged that the inquiry identify the officials involved and ensure “no discrimination” in action taken. “Whenever I have raised issues involving people close to the Chief Minister, no action was taken. But when the BJP wants to target someone, they act swiftly,” Rohit alleged.

Referring to his previous allegations against Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who allegedly allotted 15 acres of prime CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai worth around Rs 5,000 crore to a private family, Rohit said the government had yet to act on that case. “Our stand is clear. Action should be taken against wrongdoing without discrimination,” he said, also demanding that the government act against all those who grabbed public land, including land allotted for the proposed BJP state headquarters in South Mumbai.

Defending his son, deputy CM Ajit Pawar blamed the sub-registrar for registering the disputed sale deed. Asked why Parth had not commented publicly, he said, “Parth is in Mumbai. I will meet him tomorrow and tell him to learn lessons from this experience. Always take legal advice before any such move.”

The DCM also claimed Parth had not invested “a single rupee” in the project and said a press conference would be held after the probe to identify those responsible. “We will find out how the sub-registrar registered the deed and what prompted him to do so. Such allegations are often made against us whenever elections approach,” he said, suggesting political motives behind the controversy.