Rohit Pawar Opposes CBI Inquiry Into Plane Crash

Mumbai: NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government's decision to involve the CBI in investigating the plane crash that claimed the life of his uncle, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and four others. He asserted that the move would delay justice, with over 2,500 cases pending.

Rohit Pawar questioned the progress made in the investigation over the past month and pointed out that the CBI is already overburdened with cases.

“The CBI had nearly 7,000 pending cases, of which around 2,500 had been pending for more than a decade. We will not tolerate this wastage of time in the name of investigation in Maharashtra. The CID can conduct the probe,” he said on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan.

The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA also claimed that only 30 per cent of the information regarding the crash had been made public so far and that 70 per cent of the material was still with him.

“What I have revealed so far, it is just 20-30 per cent. If the preliminary report is not proper or is superficial, I will come out with the rest 70 per cent,” he added.

Rohit Pawar raised alarms about reports claiming the black box of the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft had been burnt and questioned the aircraft’s permissions to fly in India. “If any irregularity comes to light, this government will have to pay a heavy price,” he warned.

The MLA has raised concerns about potential irregularities linked to the aircraft’s ownership and operation, calling for a comprehensive probe. He has suggested connections between the aircraft company and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s party, demanding Naidu’s resignation pending investigation completion.

“Serious questions have been raised about the company VSR and its links with Rammohan Naidu’s party (TDP). These links must be investigated by an independent and competent authority, preferably in collaboration with international agencies,” Rohit Pawar has said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



