Rohit Pawar Alleges Plot To Eliminate Kharat

MUMBAI: While the Ashok Kharat controversy continues to reverberate across Maharashtra, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday made sensational claims that the self-styled godman will be eliminated by framing it as a suicide. He claimed that Kharat’s trail has reached prominent political leaders and he possesses a wealth of sensitive information about several people.

“On the one hand, there are discussions about eliminating Kharat – who holds information on many big leaders – by showing it as a suicide or by other means. On the other hand, there are efforts to save VK Singh, who reportedly has detailed information regarding Ajit Dada’s accident, at any cost,” said Pawar in his post on X.

Pawar emphasised that while the guilty must be punished, it is wrong to take a life or protect someone from charges just to suppress the truth. Such political strategies would not be tolerated by the people of Maharashtra and would erode public trust in the system, he added.

“Why such attempts to hide the truth? Will the truth remain hidden this way? Many seem to have forgotten that no matter how hard one tries, the truth cannot be hidden; it eventually comes out,” Pawar further said.

Kharat scandal has rocked Maharashtra as he faces charges of sexual exploitation involving several women. A total of 11 cases have been registered against him by the Police – eight related to sexual exploitation and three regarding financial fraud.

Rupali Chakankar of the ruling NCP has already resigned from the post of Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission and subsequently as the State President of the NCP Women’s Wing due to her alleged links with Kharat. Names of other prominent leaders, including NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare, BJP cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, former cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar from Shiv Sena (Shinde group) have also surfaced of having connection with the self-styled godman.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushama Andhare has demanded that cabinet minister Jaykumar Rawal from the BJP should also be probed for his alleged connections with Kharat. She accused the minister of granting ‘tourism status’ to Ishanyeshwar Mandir owned by the self-styled godman.

“On what criteria did the government grant tourism status to Kharat’s Ishanyeshwar Temple? The temple had been constructed only recently and that BJP Minister Jaykumar Rawal was responsible for conferring tourism status upon it,” she said.