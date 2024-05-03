Hyderabad: Congress DCC in-charge Dr C. Rohin Reddy started a free cool drinking water stall at Filmnagar crossroads on Thursday. "The water is available throughout the day, and is purified mineral water," Rohin Reddy remarked. "I am doing this on behalf of my mother’s Singireddy Suryakumari Foundation", he said.

He also said such stalls will be installed near 20 major landmarks of Jubilee Hills, which will help people to quench their thirst in the hot summers.