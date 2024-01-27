Robber couple arrested in Sircilla

Karimnagar: Police arrested a couple for involving in several robbery cases targeting elderly and lonely women in the Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan told the media that the couple was identified as Siddana Yadavva, 33, and Bodasu Naresh, 30, both residents of Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district. To make easy money, they decided to rob the people by targeting lonely women.Following a complaint by one of the victims Rudrapu Poshavva, 75, of Jillella village of Thangallapally mandal that she was robbed by two unknown persons who came on a bike, the police registered a case and started the investigation by deploying a special team led by Sircilla Rural CI Sadan Kumar.After examining the CCTV footage at Nerella, Jillela crossroads, Mallapur temple, Terlamaddi, Morrapur, Badankal, Pothgal, Mustabad and Regulakunta villages, the police nabbed the duo at Baddenapally crossroads during a vehicle check.The SP appreciated the investigating police team including CI Sadan Kumar, RSI Junaid, and constables Narendar, Rajashekar, Srinivas, and Akshar for nabbing the robber