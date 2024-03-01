Robbed Netherlands Tourist Stranded in Odisha for Over a Month

The stranded tourist, identified as Anthony Van Arkel, is said to have left with little money to meet his day-to-day expenses. He is currently staying at the Niladri Nilay in Puri town.

As per reports, Anthony was allegedly robbed by a taxi driver during his visit to the coastal town in January. The taxi driver decamped with cash worth Rs 6 lakh, a diamond ring and Anthony’s camera.

After losing everything, the tourist went to the police and lodged a complaint. He has appealed to the Odisha government to help him find his money so that he can go back to his home country.

“The driver stole my money and my cards. He stole my watch, my diamond ring and money when I was at his house. I request the police and the government to help me move out of Puri and catch my flight back home to the Netherlands,” Anthony pleaded in front of the camera.

Social worker Daniel Nayak who has been helping Anthony all along said, “I request the administration to nab the accused driver and help Anthony so that he can reach his home safely.”

Following the complaint, the police found the taxi and seized it. But the accused driver is still at large.

Puri district police informed that the Netherlands embassy would be contacted and appropriate steps be taken to send the tourist home safely.



