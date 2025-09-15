Road Crash in UP Leaves Four Pilgrims Dead

Jaunpur: A bus rammed into a truck here on Monday morning, leaving four pilgrims dead and nine others seriously injured, police said. The accident took place around 5 am on Monday, when the bus carrying devotees was going from Ayodhya to Varanasi.

Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur, Dr Kaustubh said the incident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway in Sihipur village.

There were 50 people on the bus, he said, adding the accident took place when the bus driver tried to overtake the truck.

The collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was totally damaged. Locals and police together pulled out the injured and rushed them to the district hospital.

Police have seized the bus and the truck.