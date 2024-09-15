 Top
PTI
15 Sep 2024 4:15 AM GMT
Road crash in Rajasthan leaves six pilgrims dead
A speeding truck rammed into a van in Rajasthan's Bundi district, leaving six pilgrims dead and three others injured early Sunday (Representational Image)

Kota: A speeding truck rammed into a van in Rajasthan's Bundi district, leaving six pilgrims dead and three others injured early Sunday, police said. The accident took place around 5 am when nine pilgrims hailing from Devas district in Madhya Pradesh were en route to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district.

The deceased, who were in the age group of 16-40 years, have been identified as Madan Nayak, Mangilal Nayak, Mahesh Nayak, Rajesh and Punam. One of the deceased is yet to be identified. The truck veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit the van, Circle Inspector Pavan Meena of Hindoli police station told PTI. A hunt has been launched for the truck.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
