RO Says ECI to Decide on Action, if Any, Against JS LS Candidate

Nation
Vadrevu Srinivas
1 May 2024 7:36 PM GMT
RO Says ECI to Decide on Action, if Any, Against JS LS Candidate
Tangella Udaya Srinivas. (Image: Twitter)

Kakinada: District Election Officer J. Nivas said Election Commission will take action against Jana Sena Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Tangella Udaya Srinivas, if any objections are raised against him.

The officer’s comment came after certain allegations have gone viral on social media against Udaya Srinivas after he has filed nomination.

Nivas told Deccan Chronicle that after the scrutiny, an independent candidate Saladi Uday Bhaskar lodged a complaint against the Jana Sena candidate saying the latter has hidden certain details in his affidavit.

These relate to criminal cases pending against Udaya Srinivas in Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena candidate told Deccan Chronicle that the complaint against him is false. He said his political opponents have fabricated the documents and posted them on social media.

