RN Ravi In WB On Tuesday, To Take Oath As Governor On March 12

Kolkata: New West Bengal governor R N Ravi is scheduled to reach the state on Tuesday amid the visit of the Election Commission's full bench to supervise the Assembly poll preparation and a marathon protest by the ruling Trinamul Congress. Mr Ravi will be sworn in by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Pal on March 12 at a ceremony in Lok Bhavan.

Whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the event as per protocol is not clear however since she has been on Dharna with her cabinet colleagues and party leaders at Metro Channel in Esplanade, which is not far from Lok Bhavan, against the large scale deletion and logical discrepancy-linked ‘adjudication' of names from the voters' list by the EC in its special intensive revision.

The TMC supremo has already come under fire of the BJP, starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his cabinet colleagues to party leaders, for protocol breach and insult to President Droupadi Murmu by neither attending her event in Siliguri on March 7 nor sending any minister of her government there on her behalf.