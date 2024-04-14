YSRCP Leaders Call Jagan's Incident a Planned Attack

Hyderabad: YSRCP leaders strongly condemned the stone attack on the party's chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his Bus Yatra in Vijayawada on Saturday night.





Former minister and Nagari MLA Roja led protests condemning the attack on the chief minister. She asserted that the assault was orchestrated by Chandrababu Naidu, who couldn't tolerate Jagan's rising popularity among the masses. Roja demanded Naidu's immediate arrest.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy criticized Naidu, stating that the attack was pre planned. He dismissed Naidu's characterization of the incident as mere theatrics, emphasizing that the truth would soon come to light. Subba Reddy called for an immediate investigation by the Election Commission into the matter.



Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanam denounced the exploitation of death politics in a democratic setup. He urged the opposition to observe decorum, noting that the public was closely monitoring their conduct.





