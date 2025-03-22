RJD Slams Nitish Kumar as Nayak Nahi, Khalnayak Over National Anthem Row

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, posting critical posters outside the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. The posters, featuring the words “Nayak nahi, khalnayak hoon mai” (I am not a hero, I am a villain) — a popular lyric from a Bollywood song — were aimed at expressing RJD’s discontent with Kumar's recent actions.

The controversy erupted after a purported video went viral on social media, showing Nitish Kumar speaking and gesturing while the national anthem played at an event in Patna. The video caused a backlash, with many calling out the Chief Minister for disrespecting the anthem.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the CM in a post on X, accusing him of insulting the national anthem. He also took a jab at Nitish Kumar’s treatment of the youth, students, women, and elderly citizens of the state. “At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women, and elderly people every day,” Tejashwi wrote. “Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!”

This sharp response from the RJD comes amidst growing tensions between Nitish Kumar’s ruling alliance and opposition parties in the state. The incident has sparked political debates and further polarized the political climate in Bihar. The state government, however, has not issued an official response to the RJD’s allegations.