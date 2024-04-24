River interlinking BJP’s new drama: Vinod

Karimnagar: The BJP government has unfolded another political drama in the name of the interlinking of rivers, alleged Boinapally Vinod Kumar, the BRS MP candidate for Karimnagar, on Tuesday. He demanded the Centre withdraw the decision of river interlinking and give permissions for the completion of the pending irrigation projects such as Sammakka Barrage, Sitarama project and Wardha Barrage before going for the construction of Icchampally project in Telangana.



Without deciding the share of Telangana in the Godavari waters allocated by the tribunal, Vinod asked, how the Central government could send the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to the state governments asking them to sign the documents for interlinking of the rivers.

Speaking to the media here, the former MP expressed that the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts would become a desert with the interlinking of the Godavari, Krishna, Penna and Cauvery rivers. The river Godavari was like a lifeline of Telangana which is entitled to get 968 tmcft of water from the river basin, he said.



During the N.T. Rama Rao's regime, a survey was conducted for the construction of the Icchampally project in 1985. But, the governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh opposed the project. Now, the BJP government, without doing any survey regarding the rivers from Ganga to Mahanandi, has decided to supply water to Krishna and Cauveri rivers from Godavari to supply water to Tamil Nadu state, he said.

A large area of the forest would disappear and many people would lose their agricultural lands if the Icchampally project was constructed and rivers were interlinked. Why the Congress and BJP leaders were not reacting on these issues, he asked.





The BJP government had given the national status to the irrigation projects in Karnataka and Bundelkhand, but not to the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects in Telangana. Why MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was silent on this matter, he questioned.





BRS MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao, NASCOB chairman K. Ravinder Rao, mayor Sunil Rao, BRS district unit president Rama Krishna Rao, party town president Harishankar and former libraries department chairman Ponnam Anil were present.

