Rivalry Flares up Between Patrudus Ahead of Elections

Visakhapatnam: Narsipatnam has again become a witness to flaring up of rivalry between the families of former minister Chintakayala Ayyannapatruduand ex-municipal vice chairman Sanyasipatrudu.

Maridi Mahalakshmi Ammavari Jatara happened to trigger the latest rivalry between the two Patrudu brothers, who accused and insulted each other on the occasion.

Ayyannapatrudu is a candidate of the Telugu Desam Party from Narsipatnam assembly constituency for the 10th time. Ayyanna’s opponent in Narsipatnam this time is Uma Shankar Ganesh, the YSRC candidate whom Sanyasipatradu is supporting.

The Maridi Mahalakshmi Temple organises the Jatara every alternate year in Narsipatnam. This year, it is being held from April 15 to April 23. The Patrudu family has been sponsoring the festival for many years.

After the formation of the YSRC government, the Maridi Mahalakshmi Temple has been taken over by the Endowments department.

Ahead of this year's celebration, Ayyannapatrudu has accused Sanyasipatrudu of retaining Maridi Mahalakshmi's ornaments in the latter’s house. Ayyanna has threatened to file a police case if the ornaments are not brought to this year's Ammavari Jatara by Sanyasi.



Sanyasi Patrudu has countered that he had deposited ₹6 lakh rupees collected in the name of the Goddess in the local bank. He claimed that Ayyannapatrudu had withdrawn this money. Sanyasi said he would file a police case in this regard.

People in the area are waiting to see what happens when the Jatara festivities start on April 15.



