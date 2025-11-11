Rival NCP Factions Join Hands Against BJP In Kolhapur

Mumbai: In a politics of strange bedfellows, both the factions of the NCP have decided to come together to fight against the BJP in the Chandgad Nagar Panchayat in Kolhapur district. The move is likely to change political equations in Maharashtra ahead of all-important municipal elections.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP have joined hands to form a front named ‘Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi,’ (RSVA) which will contest the Chandgad Nagar Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections. The RSVA will contest against the BJP led by Chandgad MLA Shivaji Patil.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP is the part of BJP-led ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state, whereas NCP (SP) is in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Hasan Mushrif, senior minister from the Ajit Pawar group, who took an initiative to bring both the NCP factions together, made the formal announcement of an alliance on Monday.

“If the BJP does not even take the NCP into confidence for the local elections, I cannot let our party get isolated in the district. It has become imperative for us to make some decisions. Hence, we have decided to form an alliance with the NCP (SP),” said Mushrif, who is a state minister of medication education.

Mushrif played a major role in bringing together the warring factions of former NCP MLA Rajesh Patil and NCP (SP) leader Manda Babhulkar. He even said that some Congress leaders are also willing to support the alliance.

According to political observers, the Panchayat elections have given Rajesh Patil and Babhulkar to settle scores with Shivaji Patil. In the Vidhan Sabha elections held last year, both Rajesh Patil and Manda Babhulkar had fought against each other from Chandgad constituency. However, they were defeated by Shivaji Patil, who had contested as a BJP rebel candidate.

A few days ago, a local leader of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP hinted that both NCP factions could join forces.

Meanwhile, former NCP MP Sameer Bhujbal met Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik on Monday. Sources said the meeting was part of ongoing discussions between the ruling BJP and NCP to explore seat-sharing and coordination ahead of the local self-government elections scheduled next month.