Rival Candidate is Unknown to Voters, Says Dharmana

Visakhapatnam: Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has said the people of his constituency are not aware as to who is contesting against him from the TD party.

He made some crucial comments on the volunteers and stated, “There are no volunteers in the state of AP anymore. All the volunteers have resigned, and now they are party workers. These volunteers have been associated with the YSRC party's ideology and aspirations for a long time.”

“They worked tirelessly for five years, despite being insulted by the TD party.”

Dharmana Prasad Rao has assured the volunteers that after the elections, all those who resigned would be re-appointed as volunteers.

He has called on the volunteers to work like YSRC activists in the current elections.

He ridiculed TD's promises, saying,”They claim that electricity rates will not be increased, which means they will maintain the existing rates.”

The minister questioned the difference between YSRC and TD in that case. He also said that six months ago, the TD party predicted that YSRC would lose the elections, “but now YSRC is in a position to win 110 seats, even if the elections are held immediately, and there are still 30 more days to go.”

Dharmana Prasad Rao alleged that TD's chief, Chandrababu, tried to steal money in the name of Rajdhani, and he wants to achieve power to do the same.

He asserted that the YSRC has done development programmes in every village, including the construction of hospitals, schools, and secretariats.

The minister questioned what else the YSRC government has not done for the masses. While criticising TD leaders, Dharmana lost control and used unparliamentary language. He also said “TD has been suffering without power for the past five years.”