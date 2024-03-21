Rise in Turmeric Prices Cheers Farmers

Nizamabad: The rise in turmeric prices brought cheers among farmers of north Telangana districts. Compared with last year, the prices of the crop have almost doubled. Farmers from Nizamabad, Jagtial and Nirmal districts brought turmeric of two varieties -- 'Gola' (bulb) and 'Kadi' (finger) -- for sale at Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard, which is the biggest turmeric market in India, after Sangli Market in Maharashtra and Erode Market in Tamil Nadu. For the last few decades, the crop has been cultivated mainly in the erstwhile Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts in the state.

For the last few years, turmeric prices have drastically gone southwards due to which farmers suffered losses as they were not able to get the minimum support price (MSP) and the bitter experience prevented them from taking up the cultivation in the region.

However, the demand in international markets and shortage in production have helped hike the prices of the crop this year.

The average price per quintal ruled at Rs.7,000 last year. But this year, the price has spurted to Rs.16,000 per quintal while it was fetching the maximum of Rs.20,000 at Sangli Market of Maharashtra.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nadpi Narsaiah, a farmer from Nandipet mandal, said that they got relief from losses this year due to the hike in turmeric prices. After a gap of 10 years, farmers were getting returns for their investment in turmeric cultivation, he said. Noting that few farmers had switched over to other crops due to losses, he said they were not getting any helping hand either from the state or the Central government.

When contacted, Nizamabad Agriculture Market Committee selection grade secretary E. Venkatesham stated that turmeric sales and purchases continued smoothly. “Around 2.78 lakh quintals of turmeric arrived at Nizamabad Market Yard till March 15 this season against 3.31 lakh quintals last year, recording 53,000 quintals less in arrivals this year. The price of the produce touched the `18,000 mark last year, he noted.