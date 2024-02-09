RINL Gets UK Quality Certificate, Access To Europe, SE Asian Markets

Visakhapatnam: The Light and Medium Merchant Mill (LMMM) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam has achieved international recognition by obtaining Cares Certification for export of its rebar products.

Cares is an internationally acclaimed certification authority for reinforced steels. It has given RINL certifications BS4449:2005, CS2:2012 and SS560:2016 for export of LMMM rebars of sizes 16 mm to 36 mm.



At a programme held in the premises of RINL, its chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt said the certification puts RINL within the international group of quality steel rebar producers.



The certification has come into effect from January 29. It is valid for a period of one year. The Cares Certification came after the UK organisation conducted thorough audits in two stages both online and offline. It checked the rebar quality against a stringent checklist that confirms quality and product parameters, as well as processes and procedures adopted.





RINL CMD expressed happiness that the certification opens the international market for RINL, particularly in the European Union, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Singapore and other south and east Asian countries.