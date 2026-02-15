Rijiju: Lok Sabha to Debate Speaker Removal Motion on March 9

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will take up the debate and vote on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla on March 9, when the House reconvenes after the recess, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday.

The second part of the Budget Session will be held from March 9 to April 2. “On March 9 in the Lok Sabha, we will have the debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the Speaker. It is the rule to take it up on the first day. There will be a vote following the debate,” Rijiju said.

The Budget Session began with the President’s address on January 28 and went into recess on February 12. The Union Budget for 2026 was presented on February 1.

Rijiju said the government plans discussions on specific ministries during the second phase. “In the Lok Sabha, we will discuss the demands for grants in five ministries and in the Rajya Sabha, we will discuss the working of five other ministries. In Rajya Sabha, it will not be on demands for grants but discussions on the ministries,” he said.

He said the government would introduce several important legislations, including a “critical” Bill, during the session. “We will not disclose now as to what the bill is, but we will bring up one very important business in the second part. We will pass all these bills,” he said.

Referring to possible disruptions, Rijiju said, “If the Opposition doesn't allow the House to function, we will go for the guillotine. It will be a loss for them.” He added that if the Opposition does not participate in the debate, “it will be their loss.”

On whether a Bill on simultaneous elections would be introduced, he said no decision had been taken as the parliamentary committee examining the proposal has not finalised its report.

Rijiju also said that the Trinamul Congress did not sign the no-confidence motion against the Speaker and noted that several smaller parties were not in favour of stalling proceedings.

During the first part of the session, the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions. The Motion of Thanks to the President was passed by voice vote amid protests, and eight Opposition members were later suspended for the remainder of the session.