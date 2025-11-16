Dirty Kidney Jibe Divides Lalu's Family

New Delhi: The feud within RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family appears to be widening after the party’s election setback, with his daughter Rohini Acharya making fresh allegations against relatives. Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father in 2022, has claimed that family members accused her of obtaining an election ticket in exchange for a “dirty kidney.”

The 46-year-old RJD leader announced on Saturday that she was cutting ties with her family and quitting politics. This marks the second major crisis within the Yadav household after Lalu’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, broke away from the RJD, formed his own party, and contested unsuccessfully in the Bihar elections.

In a series of posts on X, Acharya lamented her treatment within the family, writing that “no household should give birth to a girl with a fate like mine.” She blamed the RJD’s defeat on the close aides of her brother Tejashwi Yadav, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, who hails from Haryana, and Rameez, from a political family in Uttar Pradesh.

“Yesterday, I was cursed, called dirty, and told that I got my father to have my ‘dirty kidney’ transplanted, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in,” said Acharya, who unsuccessfully contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in last year’s general elections.

A doctor by profession, Acharya said on Saturday that she was quitting politics and distancing herself from her family, while demanding accountability for the RJD’s poor performance in the recent Bihar polls, where the party won just 25 of 243 seats. She sharply criticised Sanjay and Rameez, accusing them of acting like “Chanakya” while ignoring feedback from grassroots workers.

In a pointed attack on Tejashwi and his former personal assistant Sanjay Yadav, she wrote, “To all married women, I say: when there is a son in your maternal home, never save your God-like father. Tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney, or one from his Haryanvi friends.”

“All sisters and daughters should look after only their own families, their children and in-laws, without caring for their parents,” she added sarcastically.

Acharya said she had committed a “huge sin” by not prioritising her own family, including her three children, and by not seeking her husband’s permission before donating her kidney to Lalu Prasad during the transplant in Singapore. “I did what I did to save my God, my father, and today that kidney is being called ‘dirty.’ May no family ever have a daughter like Rohini,” she wrote.

In another post, Acharya alleged that she was verbally abused and even threatened with being hit with a slipper. “Yesterday, a daughter, sister, married woman and mother was humiliated. Filthy abuses were hurled at me, and a slipper was raised to hit me. I did not compromise on my self-respect… A daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters. They tore me away from my maternal home. They left me orphaned,” she said.