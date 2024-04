Hyderabad: B.Y. Baleshwar, a 48-year-old TS Special Police (TSSP) constable, died when his self-loading rifle misfired at the guard room, Hussainaialam police said on Sunday. Baleshwar was waiting for his reliever when the incident occurred, said Hussainialam sub-inspector N. Narasimha. Baleshwar, a 1995 batch constable from Lakshmipur of Nagarkurnol, is survived by his wife and two daughters.