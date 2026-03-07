 Top
Ricky Martin To Rock Before Final

7 March 2026 9:47 PM IST

Blending international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music, the ceremony will feature large-scale performances from the three world-renowned artists before co-hosts India take on New Zealand in what proves to be a thrilling conclusion to cricket’s biggest T20 event: Reports

Narendra Modi Stadium — DC File

AHMEDABAD: Global pop superstar Ricky Martin, alongside iconic Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, will headline a spectacular Closing Ceremony at the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Gujarati icon Pathak will open the ceremony in style, bringing a local flavour to the Ahmedabad showpiece, which has made her one of the country’s most beloved live performers. Pathak will be accompanied by 50 Bollywood dancers and vibrant choreography designed to transform the stadium into a festival atmosphere.

The “Prince of Bhangra” himself, Singh will also be supported by a huge contingent of dancers and the familiar Punjab sound of the Dhol Wala when he takes to the stage.

Two-time Grammy Awards and five-time Latin Grammy Awards winner Ricky Martin will then close out the musical extravaganza with serious international star-power. Martin, whose catalogue of global hits, including Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida), has defined stadium concerts for decades and will add the world’s biggest cricket stadium to his long list of iconic performances across his decorated career.

“Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together. It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion, where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world,” Ricky Martin stated.


