Rice Mills Face Crackdown for Failing to Deliver to FCI

Karimnagar: Peddapalli administration on Thursday cracked down on rice mills that have not handed over rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in the district.

Following orders from additional collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal, who supervises the delivery of CMR rice, district civil supplies manager Srikanth filed a case at Manthani police station against two rice mills – Venkata Sai Industries and Maruti Industries situated in Kuchirajpalli village of Manthani mandal – for deceiving the government and causing a loss to the state exchequer.

Police officials have filed a case under sections 406, 409 and 420 of IPC against the managing partners of Venkata Sai Industries rice mill, Boda Sampath Reddy, CH. Ashok Kumar and partners Boda Sarojana and CH. Swarna Latha, as well as against the managing partner of Maruti Industries B. Prakash Rao and partners B. Varaprasada Rao and M. Suman Kumar.

Additional collector Shyam Prasad pointed out that Venkata Sai Industries has not delivered to FCI 27,876.05 quintals of CMR rice worth ₹8.50 crores, while Maruti Industries failed to supply 70,893.56 quintals of CMR rice worth ₹21.64 crore. Thereby, the two rice mills have deceived the government.

Shyam Prasad said action will be taken against the persons responsible for cheating the government. Apart from that, assets of the accused persons will be confiscated under the Revenue Recovery Act and auctioned to compensate for the loss they have caused to the government.