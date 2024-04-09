RGPS Thanks AICC for Appointment of War Room Incharge

Adilabad: Congress leaders especially the leaders of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan (RGPS) expressed happiness over the appointment of Kiran Mugabasav, who is the incharge of the Adilabad district RGPS, as the AICC war room national coordinator.

In a statement, RGPS leaders Gajender and Sataynarayana said that they were happy that the AICC had recognised the services of Mugabasav of Karnataka who worked to strengthen the RGPS in the district and also worked as an observer for the recent Assembly elections and strived for the improvement of Leadership Development Mission (LMD) in the Adilabad district.



