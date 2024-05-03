Leopard scare at RGIA ends after officials catch wild cat

Hyderabad: Ending a five day scare for the passengers, staff and residents in and around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, the forest officials have captured the leopard on Friday.

The wild cat was earlier spotted at the airport premises on Saturday causing panic. The forest officials, after examining CCTV footage, set up five traps and a rescue team from Nehru Zoological park was also sent to catch and look for the wild animal.

After conducting necessary medical examinations on the captured leopard, it will be released into the Amrabad Tiger Reserve or will be relocated to the Nehru zoo park.