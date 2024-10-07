 Top
RG Kar rape-murder: CBI files charge sheet against key accused Sanjay Roy

7 Oct 2024 9:10 AM GMT
RG Kar rape-murder: CBI files charge sheet against key accused Sanjay Roy
Junior doctors stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital at their sit-in site, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct 5, 2024.

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday.In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said.

The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials.
The CBI has kept the probe open.


