RG Kar: Junior doctors' hunger strike enters 9th day, others on symbolic fast

Kolkata: The hunger strike by junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands following the RG Kar hospital incident entered the ninth day on Sunday, when people are holding a "symblic fast" at various parts of the state to express solidarity with the agitators.



Three of the junior doctors who were observing fast unto death in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state have so far been hospitalised after their condition deteriorated. "Their conditions are worsening but the state administration remains unmoved," a leader of the agitating Junior Doctors Forum said.

Meanwhile, a group of former students of R G Kar hospital have reached the medical establishment for a symbolic fasting of 12 hours to express solidarity with the students on hunger strike. However, they faced resistance from the CISF personnel who were on security duty at the hospital following a court order.

The ex-students, most of whom are senior citizens, said they will go ahead with their proposed symbolic fast programme, come what may. Several people are also observing the "symblic fast" during the day in Malda and Murshidabad district.

The agitating doctors have urged people to observe "Arandhan" (no cooking) on Sunday to show solidarity and support for their cause. A large number of common people visited the venue of the hunger strike during the past few days when the Durga Puja festivities were on.

The junior doctors have been demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, workplace security and other measures. Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

The hunger strike from October 5 followed nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases. Their agitation began after an on-duty postgraduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered inside state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. While one person was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day, the CBI is now investigating the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

On Friday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene before the situation escalates. Doctors of private hospitals called for a 48-hour 'partial cease work' from October 14 in medical establishments across West Bengal, in solidarity with the agitating junior medics observing a fast-unto-death.

The doctors, under the banner of Healthcare Professionals of Private Hospitals, however, said emergency services in all medical facilities will remain operational. The Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, has also called for a 'protest carnival' on October 15 at Esplanade.

The date coincides with the West Bengal government-organised carnival on Red Road, situated nearby, where prominent Durga Puja idols and decorations are showcased through processions and cultural events. The ongoing agitation also prompted the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) to warn of a nationwide "complete shutdown of medical services" if any harm is caused to the protesting junior doctors.