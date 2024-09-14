 Top
Home » Nation

RG Kar impasse: Bengal govt invites junior doctors for meeting at Mamata's residence

Nation
PTI
14 Sep 2024 12:29 PM GMT
RG Kar impasse: Bengal govt invites junior doctors for meeting at Mamatas residence
x
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses junior doctors during their dharna over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, near Swasthya Bhavan, in Kolkata, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm on Saturday to hold a meeting to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

In a mail, written by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, emphasised that 15 representatives of the junior doctors were invited to the meeting.
The development took place hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.
( Source : PTI )
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Kolkata Doctors protest Doctor rape 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick