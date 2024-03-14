Review of Transport Arrangements for Class X Exams Held in Vizag

The meeting assessed the readiness of the RTC to facilitate safe transportation of students across Visakha district to their examination centers.



Gondu Sitaram, a member of the child rights commission, visited the RTC complex on Wednesday to review the arrangements.



Aspects such as the availability and condition of RTC buses designated for transporting students, the provision of sufficient mechanics and drivers, the presence of first aid facilities onboard, and the issuance of bus passes were discussed.



RTC regional manager Appalaraju presided over the review meeting at the RM’s office.



District deputy education officer Gowri Shankar pleaded for deployment of additional buses, especially for disabled students.

It was decided that during the examinations, only hall tickets of students would be verified during the check-in process.

