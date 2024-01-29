Revenue Staff Starts Scrutiny of GO MS. No 59 Violations

Hyderabad: The revenue department has started re-verification of deeds in respect of regularisation of government land parcels under GO Ms No 59. Simultaneously, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started scrutinising ownership documents submitted along with building permission applications.

The re-verification and scrutiny of building permits based on ownership documents are being taken up under directions from the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).“The total number of plots that have been fraudulently regularised in GHMC limits will come out once this process ends. CCLA has received complaints that the open spaces market in a layout have been regularised,” said a GHMC official.As a rule, any piece of land marked as open space in any layout should be used as a park.Initial verification revealed that in Khammam, four separate land parcels worth `4 crore were regularised fraudulently and later saved by the authorities.A GHMC official said the focus will be on the land parcels that were regularised near buffer zones and full tank level (FTL) of lakes and those sharing borders with government land.A senior MA&UD official, while speaking to Deccan Chronicle, advised people not to purchase any property that was regularised through GO 59 on or after August 17, 2023.In GHMC limits, it applies to plots in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts until further orders, which is till the completion of the re-verification process.“Even if a person purchases the plot regularised through GO 59, the GHMC will not issue building permission until further orders,” he said.